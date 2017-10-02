SNES Classic Edition Giveaway

GameSpot and CNET have teamed up to give you a chance to win an SNES Classic Edition for free! Two (2) winners will be chosen after the competition ends on Sunday, October 15th at 11:59PM PT. Entry is open to legal residents of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada; void where prohibited.

To enter: Please read the rules carefully, fill out the form below, and remember to share the unique link you will get at the end of your registration. You can get up to 10 extra entries to increase your chances of winning.

Don't forget to check out our review​ to learn all about the SNES, and good luck!