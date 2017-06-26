SNES Classic Edition Confirmed, Includes The Never-Released Star Fox 2
The Super NES Classic Edition is real.
As was widely assumed in light of the success of the now-discontinued NES Classic Edition, Nintendo today confirmed a similar system featuring games for the Super Nintendo. It launches on September 29 in the United States and Europe.
The Super NES Classic Edition features a total of 21 games, including some huge names--EarthBound, Donkey Kong Country, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Mario World are among those included. But most notable of all is the inclusion of a game--Star Fox 2--that was famously never released. Here's the complete list:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-Zero
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby's Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out
- Yoshi's Island
As with the NES Classic Edition, the SNES Classic features HDMI output and resembles the look of the system it's based on but in a smaller form factor. But unlike that system, it comes with two controllers in the box.
In the US, the SNES Classic is priced at $80 and includes everything you'll need. We don't yet have European pricing, but we do know that the EU version lacks an AC adapter for the included USB power cable. It does, however, feature colored, Super Famicom-style buttons, as pictured below. We'll report back as we receive more details.
