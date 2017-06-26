SNES Classic Edition Confirmed, Includes The Never-Released Star Fox 2

As was widely assumed in light of the success of the now-discontinued NES Classic Edition, Nintendo today confirmed a similar system featuring games for the Super Nintendo. It launches on September 29 in the United States and Europe.

The Super NES Classic Edition features a total of 21 games, including some huge names--EarthBound, Donkey Kong Country, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Mario World are among those included. But most notable of all is the inclusion of a game--Star Fox 2--that was famously never released. Here's the complete list:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-Zero

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out

Yoshi's Island

As with the NES Classic Edition, the SNES Classic features HDMI output and resembles the look of the system it's based on but in a smaller form factor. But unlike that system, it comes with two controllers in the box.

In the US, the SNES Classic is priced at $80 and includes everything you'll need. We don't yet have European pricing, but we do know that the EU version lacks an AC adapter for the included USB power cable. It does, however, feature colored, Super Famicom-style buttons, as pictured below. We'll report back as we receive more details.