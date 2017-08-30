SNES 30th Anniversary Street Fighter Game Could Cause Your System To Catch On Fire

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Street Fighter, Capcom has teamed up with iam8bit to release a working SNES cartridge for the classic fighting game Street Fighter II. That's pretty cool and a nice way to celebrate the series, but there is something you need to be aware of: the game could cause your SNES console to catch fire. Seriously.

The iam8bit product page contains the following scary-sounding warning: "Use of this reproduction game cartridge (the 'Product') on the SNES gaming hardware may cause the SNES console to overheat or catch fire. The SNES hardware is deemed a vintage collectible, so please exercise extreme caution when using the Product and make sure there is fire extinguishment equipment nearby. Use of the Product is at the sole risk of the user."

You read that correctly--you are advised to have a fire extinguisher nearby. To play a video game.

The warning goes on to say that iam8bit and Capcom are making no "representation or warranty, express or implied" that the cartridge is safe to use. The text says iam8bit and Capcom have "no liability for damage to property or persons arising from use of the Product." It also states that Nintendo is in no way involved with the 30th anniversary Street Fighter II SNES cart.

The 30th anniversary cart costs $100, and only 5,500 are being made. The color of the cart is randomised with your order between Opaque Ryu Headband Red (4,500) and translucent glow-in-the-dark Blanka green (1,000). Shipping starts at the end of November. You can visit the iam8bit store page to learn more.

We have reached out to iam8bit to ask for more details on this situation. The store responded to the fire warning on Twitter, writing, "We're only selling a cartridge. We can't be responsible for the state of the hardware it is being played on."

