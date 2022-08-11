Snag This Week's Free PC Game At Epic Now

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3

From now until August 18 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 for free at Epic. The cooking sim tasks you with running a food truck that travels across America. While it's primarily a cooking sim, it also has a surprisingly interesting narrative element to it. The game is set in 2042 during a tumultuous war that has drastically changed the landscape of the country. Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 features hundreds of levels, a cool upgrade system, and branching paths. You could play it for hundred hours and not see everything.

Next week's free game at Epic

Starting August 18, you can grab the Boom Boxer Content Pack for Rumbleverse, the new free-to-play brawler with a battle royale structure. Yes, you aren't actually getting a free game next week--unless Epic adds a surprise game into the mix (don't count on it). The Boom Boxer set includes the following in-game bonuses:

Boxing headset

Boxing gloves

Boxing tank top

Boxing trunks

Boxing shoes

Exclusive title card background and border

2-hour Fame booster

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on August 11, 2022