Snag This Free Steam Game Before It's Too Late

The suspenseful puzzle game Rusty Lake Hotel is a mysterious adventure where not everything is as it seems, and you can get it for the very low price of free right now. The game is free to claim across Steam, iOS, and Android, so you can play it at your desk or on the toilet.

The deal on Steam is scheduled to end on April 30 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET, so you don't have much time left to snag it before it shoots back up to its full price. It's celebrating its sixth anniversary, and developer Rusty Lake is also offering 50% off its other games, such as Rusty Lake: Roots and Rusty Lake Paradise. You can even play Rusty Lake Hotel on Mac, and it has very modest recommended specs that only require 1 GB of RAM and 60 MB of storage space.

If you prefer to play the game on a mobile device, Rusty Lake Hotel is free on both iOS and Android, too. These versions feature the same content and story, and though the iOS version was designed for iPad first, it does also work on iPhone. The game's storybook-like art style translates well to smaller screens and has a melancholy uneasiness to it that fit the subject matter perfectly.

Rusty Lake Hotel is just one of the games in the Rusty Lake series, and none of them cost more than $2 to play. You can currently buy a collection with six games for less than $10 total, which is perfect for when you're in the mood for something spooky.