Snag The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller For $20 Off Right Now

The best Xbox controller money can buy has received a rare discount at GameStop. The Xbox Elite Series 2 is on sale for $159, down from $180. This deal is part of GameStop's store-wide promotion that knocks $20 off your total price if you spend $150 and $10 off if you spend $75. The discounted price won't show up until checkout, but you'll also get free two- to five-day shipping. Alternatively, you can purchase the controller online to pick up at your local store if stock is available.

The Elite Series 2 is our pick for the best controller for Xbox Series X and Xbox One. It's an excellent gamepad for PC as well. The controller has textured handles and trigger grips in addition to a bevy of customization features. New trigger stops automatically adjust pull sensitivity, and you can even adjust stick tension. Up to four back paddles can be connected to the controller to add customizable inputs that can help you get an edge in competitive games. You can save four different controller profiles and switch between them on the fly.

The Series 2 comes with an internal battery that charges via USB-C and lasts for up to 40 hours on a full charge. As a Bluetooth controller, you can easily sync it up with your consoles, PC, and even mobile devices.