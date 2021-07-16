The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Snag Skyward Sword HD For $10 Off On Release Day
The new Nintendo Switch exclusive is available for $50, if you're looking to buy physical.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out today, July 16, on Nintendo Switch, and it'll cost you the standard $60 to buy it digitally or physically at most retailers. If you're looking to save some money on Skyward Sword HD (especially if you've already played it on Wii), you can currently take advantage of a release-day deal on physical copies at eBay. Free shipping is included, but that does mean you'll be left waiting a few days (depending on your location) for the game to come in. You won't see this game go cheaper than $50 for many months, so if time isn't an issue, this is a great deal to jump on.
These are brand-new copies via a very reputable seller on eBay and come with the site's money-back guarantee. The game ships from California, and for me in New York, estimated delivery with free economy shipping is July 21-23, to give you a sense of the time range. Again, that'll vary based on your location.
Skyward Sword HD is an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, and with Nintendo's recent Breath of the Wild 2 trailer teasing connections between the sequel and Skyward Sword, it's a great opportunity to play it for the first time or revisit the game.
The game received a 7/10 in GameSpot's Skyward Sword HD review. "The various quality-of-life tweaks that Nintendo has implemented here, welcome as they are, don't fix Skyward Sword's biggest issues, and it remains the most uneven 3D entry in the Zelda series," wrote associate editor Kevin Knezevic. "Even so, the improvements in this Switch remaster make the overall experience more enjoyable, and the characteristic Zelda magic ultimately outshines the game's faults."
