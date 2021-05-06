The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Snag Resident Evil Village For 15% Off With Preorder Bonuses Before It Launches Tonight (PC/Steam)
You can get 15% off the standard or Deluxe edition of Resident Evil Village for Steam in preparation for the game's launch later tonight.
You can claim Resident Evil Village at a significant discount on PC before it even launches. Green Man Gaming is offering Steam keys for both the standard and Deluxe editions of Resident Evil Village for 15% off. GMG says it will send Steam keys immediately upon purchase.
That discount brings the standard version down to $51, and the Deluxe version to $61. Both versions will net you the preorder bonuses: a Mr. Raccoon weapon charm and Survival Resources pack. The Deluxe version also includes Re:Verse (upon launch) and the Trauma Pack.
Capcom isn't permitting pre-loading on Steam, so you won't be able to install the game until it launches later tonight. However, you can redeem the code onto your Steam account so it's ready to download when the time comes.
Village has gotten a generally positive critical reception, including in GameSpot's own Resident Evil Village review, where it scored a 9/10.
"Resident Evil 7 was an excellent return to the horror underpinnings of the franchise, but cunningly altered with new ideas and a new perspective," Phil Hornshaw wrote. "Similarly, Village is an intelligent reintroduction of the best action elements of Resident Evil. Though it captures some of the same things that made RE7 such a breath of fresh air (or maybe rancid, stale, mold-filled air, but in a good way), Village evolves to become its own unique creature. It makes you wonder what beautifully twisted fiend Resident Evil might mutate into in the future."
