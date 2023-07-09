Snag Pokemon Legends: Arceus For $39 At GameStop Ahead Of Prime Day

Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you haven't tried it yet, now's your chance to dive in for the lowest price yet. GameStop is selling Pokemon Legends: Arceus for only $39 as part of its Summer Sale--GameStop's answer to Prime Day 2023.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus marks the first big change for the series in years. Instead of roaming around challenging gym leaders, you’re set free in a sprawling world filled with Pokemon--many of which you can catch without entering combat. You can also discover a handful of mountable Pokemon that make it easy to get around the striking landscapes of Sinnoh. Our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review gave it an 8/10, praising it for taking risks that help breathe new life into the long-running series.

“Though it's a spin-off, Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn't lending the Pokemon trappings to an entirely different set of mechanics like the Mystery Dungeon or Stadium series," wrote critic Steve Watts. “Instead, this game reimagines Pokemon's core mechanics--finding and catching Pokemon and battling with them--within the new context of exploring vast 3D open spaces. The result is sometimes messy and doesn't always work, but its distinct qualities set it apart from the core series and ultimately elevate it.”

GameStop also has Metroid Dread and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $39 each. Over at Target, Circle members can grab New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Party for $20 each as well as Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $30 each. Meanwhile, Amazon has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a new low price of $52.

