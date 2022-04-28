Snag Nintendo Switch Sports At A Discount Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch

Nintendo Switch Sports, a sequel to the ridiculously popular Wii Sports, arrives tomorrow, April 29. If you're interested in picking it up, you can save 10% on your preorder right now at Daily Steals with GameSpot's exclusive promo code GSNSPORT. This code will knock down the price of the physical edition from $50 to $45. The promo code is active until May 15.

Nintendo Switch Sports $45 (was $50) Free shipping is included with your purchase, as well as a 30-day warranty. The physical edition of Nintendo Switch Sports comes with a Joy-Con leg strap, which will be useful for Soccer Shoot-Out. The only downside to this deal is that you won't get release-day delivery, so you won't be able to play Switch Sports this weekend. If you don't care about the leg strap, you can preorder a digital copy of the game for $40 on the Switch eShop. See at Daily Steals

Six sports will be playable at launch, although a seventh (golf) will arrive this fall as part of a free update. For now, you'll be able to enjoy soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara.

It earned a 7/10 in our Nintendo Switch Sports review in progress. Just like its predecessors, Switch Sports is best played alongside family and friends.

"Playing by myself for an extended period of time was boring and monotonous, and the absence of certain single-player modes is a major oversight," critic Kurt Indovina wrote. "But Nintendo Switch Sports is a fantastic multiplayer game that, for the most part, invites anyone and everyone to pick up a controller and flail their limbs about. It has its issues, but they fall away when you have other people to play with and are joyously going toe-to-toe in virtual sports."

If you plan on living on the edge and playing without an appropriately tightened wrist strap, check out our roundup of all the expensive objects you could break in your home from accidentally throwing your Joy-Con. As a helpful exercise, we've ranked the sports by how likely it will be to break something, too.