Snag Mario Strikers Battle League At A Discount On Launch Day

Mario Strikers: Battle League has arrived. The arcade soccer sim released today, June 10. If you didn't preorder a copy, we have an exclusive discount that will allow you to save big on your order at Daily Steals. Simply enter promo code GSMSBL at checkout, and you'll get Mario Strikers: Battle League for only $49.

We've yet to see Mario Strikers: Battle League preorders discounted at a major retailer, and as of late, Switch exclusives haven't been getting their usual launch discounts at Walmart. And Nintendo's first-party games in general are well-known for maintaining the full $60 price for a long time.

After a 15-year hiatus, Mario and his pals have finally returned to the soccer field. Developed by Next Level Games, Battle League features 5v5 soccer contests that, unsurprisingly, lean more into action and chaos than rigorous simulation gameplay. You can expect to see the usual suspects tagging along with Mario, including Luigi, Bowser, Wario, Waluigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi.

Battle League injects some familiar competitive Mario trappings into the mix such as green shells for attacks. You even have the opportunity to add two goals to the scoreboard at once by using a high-powered Hyper Strike. As it's a "battle," players wear some war-ready gear that alters stats.

It earned a 7/10 in our Mario Strikers: Battle League review. "Mario Strikers: Battle League is a thin package, without very much variety in terms of game modes and options," critic Steve Watts wrote. "But it is a more technically complex game than many of the Mario sports titles, which may give it legs for dedicated players. Sports are all about proving your skill in head-to-head match-ups, and that will have to be enough, because there isn't much else to it."

If you're looking for more family-friendly multiplayer on Switch, you can get Mario Party Superstars for $40 at Daily Steals with promo code GSMPS.

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 10, 2022