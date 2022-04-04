Snag Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity For Its Lowest Price Ever

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now available for just $30--its lowest price since launching in 2020. The deal is running through Best Buy, and it only applies to physical versions of the game. Free pickup is available at select locations, or you can pay a small shipping fee to have it sent to your home before the end of the week.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $30 (was $60) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set 100 years before Breath of the Wild and gives fans a closer look at the Great Calamity. Unlike Breath of the Wild, however, Age of Calamity is a fast-paced action game that has you slaying hordes of enemies and pulling off massive combination attacks. You'll also get to step into the shoes of the four Champions, each with their own set of skills and abilities to help turn the tide of battle. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has seen a fair number of discounts over the years, but this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the popular title. See at Best Buy

Amazon was running the same promotion earlier today--but it's already sold out. If you're interested in the savings, we'd recommend checking out Best Buy as soon as possible, as there's no telling how long inventory will last.

Our Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity review found the game to be a fun spin-off, even if its story leaves a bit to be desired.

"The big reason for Zelda fans to invest in Age of Calamity--the story--is its biggest letdown, but there's a decent Musou game here for everyone else," wrote critic Suriel Vazquez. "Mowing down crowds of Bokoblins and Lizalfos is simple enough, but larger enemies like Moblins and Hinoxes require real effort to take down. Dodging their attacks at the right time lets you fire off a Flurry Rush attack, one of the cooler maneuvers in Breath of the Wild."