Snag Horizon Forbidden West For $40 On PS5

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best games of 2022, and today you can pick it up for one of the best prices of the year. GameFly is offering a preowned PS5 version of the game for just $40. Inventory is bound to move fast, so head over and score a copy while you can. GameFly's preowned/used games come with the original cases and any inserts that are included with new copies. All of our experiences with purchasing from GameFly have been positive, with games often arriving in like-new condition.

You don’t need to be a GameFly member to cash in on the savings--just head over to the website, create a free account, and add the game to your cart. If you’d like to try the game before making a purchase, GameFly is also offering a 30-day free trial. This would let you rent the game and, if you decide you like it, keep it for the current list price of $40.

Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s journey to save the world from a variety of mechanical (and human) threats. Its new western setting looks stunning on PS5, with snowcapped peaks and sprawling deserts that are filled with interesting locations to explore, people to meet, and quests to unravel. The overall gameplay is pretty similar to the original, but some tweaks make for a more approachable experience.

Our Horizon Forbidden West review gave it an 8/10, calling it a “compelling” game that offers a multitude of fun side activities along with an emotional main quest.

“Horizon Forbidden West can be daunting in its size and scope,” wrote critic Phil Hornshaw. “That feeling only grows as you uncover its map, collect gear to fill in its giant arsenal of weapons and armors, or unlock a huge number of special moves, skills, and passive buffs from its expansive, revamped skill tree. But while it casts an imposing shadow, Forbidden West often keeps its focus on characters and their stories, and that approach works to break the enormity into smaller chunks and give your adventure stakes that matter.”