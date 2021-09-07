Snag Far Cry 3 For Free On PC For A Limited Time

Far Cry 3 is one of the best entries in Ubisoft's over-the-top FPS franchise. If you missed out when it launched back in 2012 or simply want to revisit it, you can grab Far Cry 3 for free at the Ubisoft Store for a limited time. You have until September 11 at 2:30 AM (your local time) to claim Far Cry 3. This freebie is only available on PC and launches via the Ubisoft Connect client.

If you don't already have a Ubisoft account, you can sign up for one for free to take advantage of this giveaway. Once Far Cry 3 is in your library, it's yours to keep forever.

Far Cry 3 recently earned a spot in our roundup of the best open-world games. We awarded the open-world FPS a 9/10 in our Far Cry 3 review. "This is a game that ignites the desire to complete every last challenge and check out every last icon on your map," critic Kevin VanOrd wrote. "You gradually journey across the entirety of two sunny and sinful islands, hunting for rare game, speeding medicine to needy communities, and skinning sharks so that you might craft new wallets with their hides."

Now's a great time to play one of the most impressive Far Cry games. The next entry in the series, Far Cry 6, releases October 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. Make sure to check out our Far Cry 6 preorder guide for details on bonuses and the various editions available to order.