Snag DualSense Charging Station For Its Best Price Yet During Prime Day 2022

PlayStation games and the popular DualSense controller might be the most enticing Prime Day deals for PS5 owners, but you’ll also find the official DualSense Charging Station on sale for a great low price--and you don't even have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. If you’re looking to get rid of those USB-C cables and give your gamepads a home when not in use, consider heading over to Amazon and cashing in on the deal.

DualSense Charging Station $20 (was $30) Sony’s DualSense Charging Station features the same futuristic, black-and-white aesthetic as the PS5 console. It also has two docking ports, letting you charge two controllers at once. They’ll charge just as fast as if they were hooked up to your PS5, and a unique click-in design makes it easy to quickly snap your controller into the dock after your gaming session. Beyond charging, the station is a great way to display and organize your gamepads. See at Amazon

We found the charging station to be "super convenient" when it launched in 2020, and that continues to hold true today. There are several cheaper alternatives on the market, but it's hard to beat the official dock at this great new price.

Looking for more ways to cash in on PS5 deals during Prime Day? Check out our roundup of the best games on sale during the event, which includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more.