Snag Days Gone For Steam At Its Best Price Ever [Exclusive Deal]

The PlayStation console exclusive Days Gone launched on PC just a couple of months ago, but like other PS4 exclusives that have made their way to PC, buying Days Gone on Steam is far more expensive than picking it up on console. Days Gone costs $50 on Steam and hasn't seen a markdown since its PC launch, but right now, PC games store Fanatical is offering best-ever pricing on Days Gone Steam keys, dropping the price to $36. However, you can slash another $2 off with promo code GAMESPOT32, dropping your final price to $34 (32% off). If you've held off on picking up on Days Gone and waited for the price to drop, this is an awesome chance to snag it for its lowest price ever.

The GAMESPOT32 promo code is available for one week, so there's not too much time to take advantage of the deal. You can use the code from now until Thursday, July 29, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST. When you have the game in your cart, the coupons field is a little easy to miss, but you can find it on the right side of your screen slightly further down (beneath the cart summary). After purchasing, you'll get the Days Gone Steam key via email right away, and you can then redeem it in the Steam launcher.

Developed by Bend Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Days Gone is a single-player survival horror game set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by vicious gangs and hordes of "Freakers." You'll travel the harsh landscape with your motorcycle, using a variety of customizable traps, weapons, and upgradable skills--along with your trusty bike--to stay alive.

The PC version of Days Gone adds various enhancements, including unlocked frame rates, graphical improvements, and ultrawide monitor support. You can check out the minimum and recommended Days Gone PC requirements before buying.