Snag A Monster Hunter Stories 2 Steam Preorder For $10 Off

Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter spin-off, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, releases July 9, and anyone planning to pick it up can now take advantage of a great preorder deal available only for Steam. Right now, Fanatical is slashing nearly $10 off the price of Monster Hunter Stories 2 Steam keys, dropping the preorder price to $51 instead of $60.

Anyone who preorders Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also get a Kamura Maiden Outfit for Ena. If you pick up your preorder from Fanatical keep in mind that you'll get your Steam key for the game via email closer to its launch. Note that only the standard edition of the game is being discounted by Fanatical.

On Steam, customers can pick up a Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin that comes with more outfits for players, Ena, and Navirou as well as some sticker sets. See our Monster Hunter Stories 2 preorder guide for more details on the game's editions and bonuses.

In Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, players fill the role of a Monster Rider tasked with protecting Ena, a mysterious girl traveling with an egg containing a legendary Rathalos with enough power to destroy the world. The game's story starts with the mysterious disappearance of all Rathalos, leading your character on an adventure to discover what happened to the species.

Rather than tackle creatures with massive hammers or insect glaives head-on in open-field fights, combat in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be turn-based. Creatures can be found all over the game's overworld, and running into them will start a fight, similar to Dragon Quest's system.