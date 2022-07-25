Snag A HyperX Universal Headset For Only $15

Looking for a new headset or backup headset that won’t break the bank? Consider snagging the HyperX Cloud Stinger X while it's on sale for just $15, down from its usual $40. The impressive discount was originally offered by both Amazon and Best Buy, --so move fast if you want to cash in on the savings at Best Buy.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wired Headset $15 (was $40) The Cloud Stinger Core isn’t the most premium headset on the market, but it’s plenty good for $15. It offers a lightweight design, adjustable steel sliders to get a perfect fit, a noise-canceling microphone, and volume controls that are built into the cable. You’ll also benefit from synthetic leather earcups and 40mm drivers that can pump out some loud explosions or pick up the faint sound of approaching footsteps. If you own multiple platforms, you’ll be glad to know that its wired connection is supported by PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. See at Best Buy

This new discount matches the best price we’ve seen for the headset all year. Amazon’s stock disappeared quickly, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the same happened at Best Buy. If you’re looking for something a bit more premium, check out our headset roundups for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.