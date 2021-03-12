The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Snag A Galaga Countercade Cabinet For $49 With This Incredible Deal
The tiny Galaga cabinet from Arcade1Up is only $49 right now, a massive drop from its regular $130 price.
Arcade1Up is well known for its large, 3/4-scale arcade cabinets, but it also makes smaller countercade cabinets, and one of them is on sale at a ridiculous price. The Galaga countercade cabinet is only $49 at Walmart, down from its regular price of $130. That's a massive $80 discount, one that's definitely worth taking advantage of if you're a fan of the classic intergalactic shooter.
Galaga Arcade1Up countercade cabinet
$49 (was $130)
The Arcade1Up Galaga countercade features both Galaga and Galaga '88, playable with the built-in arcade-like joystick and buttons on its 8-inch LCD screen. The countercade cabinet is also adorned with the iconic Galaga artwork seen on the original cabinet.
If you're looking to add another cabinet to your home arcade, the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man cabinet is $349 at the moment, down from $400. It's a 3/4-scale cabinet that features Ms. Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian.
Arcade1Up has a bunch of awesome cabinets that feature games from the '80s and '90s, and we've tested two of them. You can check out our reviews of the company's BurgerTime machine and Marvel vs. Capcom cabinet.
