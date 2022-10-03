Snag A Free Controller With This Xbox Series S Bundle
The bundle also includes a bunch of in-game content for Rocket League and Fortnite.
The Xbox Series S is arguably one of the best deals in gaming, as it offers modern visuals and performance at a friendly $300 price point. Things are even more enticing today, as you’ll find a stellar bundle that includes the Xbox Series S console, two wireless Xbox controllers (one extra), 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits for just $300, down from $360.
Xbox Series S Fortnite + Rocket League Bundle + Wireless Controller
$300 (was $360)
Considering the Xbox Series S alone retails for $300, you’re getting a lot of value for your money with this bundle. Essentially, this deal nets you a free wireless controller, which is a $60 value. The bonus controller is Carbon Black, so it won't match your Series S and Robot White controller.
You’ll also get 1,000 V-Bucks and Rocket League Credits to purchase in-game cosmetics and personalize your character (or car).
The bundle is offered on eBay by Antonline, an authorized Microsoft seller. That means you can rest easy knowing you’re buying from a trusted source. Free shipping and returns are included with your purchase. Best of all, this is a new bundle--and everything comes in its original packaging and is unused.
If you’re looking to get into the Xbox Series X|S fun, this is arguably the best way to do it. Most people want at least two controllers when they get a new console, so this bundle is a great pick. It would also make for a great holiday gift. You’ll also want to peruse our best Xbox Series X deals round-up, as all the (digital) games and many of the accessories we highlight work perfectly fine with Xbox Series S.
