Snag A Free Controller With This Xbox Series S Bundle

The Xbox Series S is arguably one of the best deals in gaming, as it offers modern visuals and performance at a friendly $300 price point. Things are even more enticing today, as you’ll find a stellar bundle that includes the Xbox Series S console, two wireless Xbox controllers (one extra), 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits for just $300, down from $360.

Xbox Series S Fortnite + Rocket League Bundle + Wireless Controller $300 (was $360) Considering the Xbox Series S alone retails for $300, you’re getting a lot of value for your money with this bundle. Essentially, this deal nets you a free wireless controller, which is a $60 value. The bonus controller is Carbon Black, so it won't match your Series S and Robot White controller. You’ll also get 1,000 V-Bucks and Rocket League Credits to purchase in-game cosmetics and personalize your character (or car). See at eBay

The bundle is offered on eBay by Antonline, an authorized Microsoft seller. That means you can rest easy knowing you’re buying from a trusted source. Free shipping and returns are included with your purchase. Best of all, this is a new bundle--and everything comes in its original packaging and is unused.

If you’re looking to get into the Xbox Series X|S fun, this is arguably the best way to do it. Most people want at least two controllers when they get a new console, so this bundle is a great pick. It would also make for a great holiday gift. You’ll also want to peruse our best Xbox Series X deals round-up, as all the (digital) games and many of the accessories we highlight work perfectly fine with Xbox Series S.