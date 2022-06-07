Snag A Free 128GB MicroSD Card With Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Nintendo Switch Online memberships are cheap compared to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live (sans the Expansion Pack, of course), but a new offer is making the service even more enticing. If you purchase a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership through Amazon, you'll get a free 128GB memory card -- which typically carries a price tag of $35.

Games on Switch don't take up as much space as their cousins on next-gen consoles or PC, so 128GB should be enough storage for most users. The card included in this new deal is an officially licensed Nintendo product that's manufactured by SanDisk, so you can sleep easy knowing it won't fail or corrupt any of your precious saved data.

Switch Online is a great deal on its own, as you'll gain instant access to a gigantic roster of classic NES and SNES titles -- including Metroid, Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda. Beyond games, you'll also get to use voice chat for online games, the ability to save data to the cloud, and special offers on Nintendo gear.

The Switch Online + SanDisk memory card deal will only be live for a limited time, so be sure to swing by and check it out while it lasts. Keep in mind that this membership doesn't come with the Switch Online Expansion Pack, which unlocks N64 and Sega Genesis games as well as expansions for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Splatoon 2. You can upgrade to the family version with the Expansion Pack for $30 after snagging this deal.

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 7, 2022