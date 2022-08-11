Snag A DualSense PS5 Controller For $55 Right Now

DualSense controllers are almost listed for their regular price of $70, so it's not easy to find a deal on a second controller for multiplayer. But if you don’t mind picking up an open box version, you can snag a DualSense for just $55 on eBay. Free shipping and returns are both included with your purchase, and you’ll have 30 days to send the DualSense back if it doesn’t live up to your standards.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller $55 (was $70) This DualSense controller is technically preowned, but its condition is actually listed as “Open Box” on eBay, so it'll appear and operate as new. It might be missing some original packaging, though. With over 20,000 positive reviews in the past 12 months, you're definitely buying from a reputable seller. See at eBay

The DualSense is arguably one of the coolest pieces of tech in recent years. It provides you with improved haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone for easy communication when online. Only Midnight Black and White are in stock, so move fast if you want to snag the last units before they sell out.

If you need some help finding a game to play with your new controller, be sure to check out our roundup of the best PS5 games of 2022. And if you’re looking for a DualSense alternative, we’ve got you covered with a best PS5 controller roundup--although it should come as no surprise that the DualSense walked away on top.