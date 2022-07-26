Snag A Bunch Of Free Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher Goodies

CD Projekt Red turned 20 this year, and the studio is celebrating by giving away a bunch of free digital goodies. This isn’t the first time these items have been up for grabs, but if you missed out on the free Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 swag, now’s your time to pick up both collections of freebies at the same time.

Two bundles are included in the CDPR Goodies Collection. One is dedicated to The Witcher and the other is dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077. Claiming the collection gets you both bundles, which are packed with behind-the-scenes content, digital books, concept art, wallpapers, and more. Here’s a closer look at everything included in the free collection.

The Witcher Goodies Collection

Arts, books, soundtracks, and making-of videos are all included in this collection. You’ll also get a digital version of the Video Game Show concert, wallpapers, and other unnamed goodies from The Witcher games.

Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection

Concept art, ad posters, and printable posters are the highlights of the Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection. You’ll also find digital wallpapers, gang graffiti, and steelbook art.

The CDPR Goodies Collection will only be available for a limited time, although no end date is given for the promotion. So if you're a fan of Cyberpunk or The Witcher, rush over to GOG and claim the pack while you can.