Snag 5 Preowned Games For Just $50 At GameStop Right Now

GameStop's latest slate of weekly deals includes an awesome opportunity to stock up on games. All preowned games priced $20 and under are eligible for a promotion that lets you snag five games for only $50. The promotion includes more than 7,700 titles spanning across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo ecosystems, including current generation titles and beloved hits from the past.

All you need to do to take advantage of this promotion is add five eligible games to your cart. The price will automatically adjust at checkout, and you will get free shipping on your order, too. You can save as much as $50, so it's quite the deal. While there are far too many eligible games to list here, some standouts we saw include Dark Souls 3, The Outer Worlds, Mortal Kombat 11, Grand Theft Auto 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Burnout Paradise Remastered.