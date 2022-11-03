Snag 2 Free Games At The Epic Games Store Now

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

From now until November 10 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament. Rising Storm 2 is a tactical shooter that originally released in 2017. It features 64-player matches and more than 20 maps located throughout Vietnam. The FPS has dozens of era-accurate weapons and even has flight gameplay thanks to choppers. Meanwhile, Filament is a top-down puzzle game set inside of a research ship. Your job is to learn what happened to the crew. This open-ended puzzle game lets you explore the ship, which is littered with more than 300 cable-based puzzles to solve.

Next week's free game at Epic

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Starting November 10, you can claim Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Alba is a lovely and heartwarming game about a young girl who explores a Mediterranean island where her grandparents live. Meanwhile, Shadow Tactics is a tactical-stealth game set in Japan. Like Alba, it holds an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user rating on Steam, so next week's freebies are definitely worth checking out.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on November 3, 2022