Snag 2 Free Games At Epic Right Now, And Next Week's Freebies Are Stellar

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove

From now until October 13 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim ToeJam & Early: Back in the Groove and Darkwood. Originally released in 2019, Back in the Groove is an action roguelike with colorful visuals and co-op for up to four players. Meanwhile, Darkwood is a top-down survival horror game with a procedurally generated world. Its day and night cycle requires you to gather materials by day and then seek shelter at night to save yourself from the terrifying frights that come out to play. Darkwood has an ominous atmosphere and makes great use of lighting to deliver its most haunting moments. Definitely check out this gem if you like horror or survival games.

Next week's free game at Epic

Fallout 3

Starting October 20, you can claim Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. That's quite the lineup of freebies. Fallout 3 doesn't really need an introduction at this point. The modern classic from Bethesda is one of the most lauded open-world RPGs of the past 20 years. Evoland Legendary Edition is also a great RPG--well, technically it's two RPGs, Evoland and Evoland II. These unique games are inspired by numerous iconic franchises, including The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy. It mixes numerous genres to keep the gameplay fresh. Evoland II even has multiple graphical styles, from pixel art to modern 3D animations that evolve as you make your way through the story.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on October 13, 2022