Snag 10 Racing Games For Only $5 For A Limited Time

Racing fans should check out Fanatical’s new Nitro Bundle 3, which lets you pick up to 10 racing PC games for just $5.

Customers select from 19 racing games to build their own bundle. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, the price changes depending on how many games you add to your purchase, starting at one game for just $1, five games for $3, or 10 for $5. The list of possible choices includes high-speed futuristic racers like Antigraviator and GRIP: Combat Racing, which remind us of PlayStation classics like Wipeout and Rollcage. There are also racing sims like V-Rally 4 and Race Condition if you prefer more hands-on driving.

The bundle covers a range of other racing and vehicle game subgenres, too, like dogfight flight sim Vector Thrust, vehicle building sim Homebrew - Patent Unkown, stunt racers like Crashday: Redline Edition, indie racing games that put unique spins on the genre such as Dino Run DX. Check the full list of possible Nitro Bundle 3 games below, or head over to Fanatical to build your own.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

Fanatical build your own Nitro Bundle 3

