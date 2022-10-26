Snag 10 Racing Games For Only $5 For A Limited Time
Select from a long list of arcade racers, racing sims, flight sims, and more.
Racing fans should check out Fanatical’s new Nitro Bundle 3, which lets you pick up to 10 racing PC games for just $5.
Customers select from 19 racing games to build their own bundle. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, the price changes depending on how many games you add to your purchase, starting at one game for just $1, five games for $3, or 10 for $5. The list of possible choices includes high-speed futuristic racers like Antigraviator and GRIP: Combat Racing, which remind us of PlayStation classics like Wipeout and Rollcage. There are also racing sims like V-Rally 4 and Race Condition if you prefer more hands-on driving.
The bundle covers a range of other racing and vehicle game subgenres, too, like dogfight flight sim Vector Thrust, vehicle building sim Homebrew - Patent Unkown, stunt racers like Crashday: Redline Edition, indie racing games that put unique spins on the genre such as Dino Run DX. Check the full list of possible Nitro Bundle 3 games below, or head over to Fanatical to build your own.
Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.
Fanatical build your own Nitro Bundle 3
- 80s Overdrive
- Antigaviator
- Cluster Truck
- Crash Drive 2
- Crashday: Redline Edition
- Dino Run DX
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Homebrew: Patent Unkown
- Hotshot Racing
- Monster Truck Championship
- Nimbus
- Pocket Cars
- Race Condition
- SpeedRunners
- Super Pilot
- Tinker Racers
- V-Rally 4
- Vector Thrust
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50
- Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation