Smite's New God Ishtar Arrives on August 23

Smite, the free-to-play moba famously known for its awesome, sometimes random collabs--is getting a new Babylonian god called Ishtar. Goddess of love and war, Ishtar is a fearsome and agile hunter. She's best suited for the Carry role in the Duo Lane, according to the devs. Ishtar notably has four different basic attacks, and different buffs for her basic attacks. See below for a full description of her kit.

Mark of Vengeance (20 seconds cooldown): Upon dipping below 75% Health, Ishtar marks the Enemy God that most recently damaged her for 10s. When she next deals damage to the marked God with a Basic Attack, she gains a stacking attack speed buff (5% for four seconds, max four stacks). If Ishtar kills or assists with killing the marked God, she gains a Movement Speed buff of 20% for four seconds.

Imbue Arrows (9 seconds cooldown): Enhances her basic attack with one of three features: an explosive arrow, a volley of five arrows, and a long-range arrow. This effect lasts for five seconds.

Enhances her basic attack with one of three features: an explosive arrow, a volley of five arrows, and a long-range arrow. This effect lasts for five seconds. Strike Shot: Explosive bolts that deal bonus damage. Comes with a 40% crit damage reduction as well. Spread Shot: Five shots with varying damage levels. Only center shot deals 100% of Ishtar's Basic Attack damage.

Storm Shot: Attack speed enhanced and shots are long-range with 20% reduced damage.

Attack speed enhanced and shots are long-range with 20% reduced damage. Rolling Thunder (15 seconds cooldown): Four thunder strikes in a line. Enemies hit more than once by a strike are inflicted with Mesmerized.

Jolt (15 seconds cooldown): Ishtar's forward charge that strikes all enemies in her path. If she hits an enemy, she stops, roots them for 1s, and backflips while using her bow to deal damage around the affected enemy--possibly triggering Crit and Basic Attack effects.

Ishtar's forward charge that strikes all enemies in her path. If she hits an enemy, she stops, roots them for 1s, and backflips while using her bow to deal damage around the affected enemy--possibly triggering Crit and Basic Attack effects. Blades of Retribution (90 seconds cooldown): Ishtar gains CC-immunity and attacks with five swords of light that can be recalled. Each deals damage and cripples enemies for 1.25s. If enemies are hit by the recall too, then they are stunned for 1s.

Ishtar joins Smite on August 23 in patch 9.8 called Love and War. There will also be an Odyssey Soaring Isles event, new skins, and a community celebration calendar event. A new location called Chibiland, the place to initiate quests for "hilarious cosmetic items," can be unlocked by finding three floofs among the Soaring Isles.

The community celebration event lasts two weeks, and players who log in and play at least one game each day will receive a daily reward. Earning six rewards gets players the Dapper Baron Samedi skin. There will be other rewards like 200 gems, stickers, and more.

Smite will get a second Love and War update that includes more Odyssey content on September 6.