Smite Is Getting Getting Slipknot Skins And Music Later This Month

Smite, a free-to-play MOBA, has revealed what might be its most bizarre crossover so far, revealing that all nine current Slipknot members are joining the game.

Revealed in a YouTube video, Slipknot is coming to Smite in the form of nine skins spread across three different gods. Sid Wilson, Corey Taylor, and Craig Jones are Poseidon skins, Jim Root, Alessandro Venturella, and Mick Thomson are Chaac skins, and Micheal Pfaff, Jay Weinberg, and Clown are Raijin skins.

In a blog post on Knotfest, it was also revealed that the Smite X Slipknot event will include a dynamic music pack. The music pack will include "Duality," "Psychosocial," and "The Devil In I" in a single music pack. As players perform actions, like getting kills or destroying objectives, the music pack will play different sections from each song, rotating throughout the match to keep the music fresh.

Smite X Slipknot is set to be available this month and Smite has announced that its update 9.5 show will take place on Twitch on May 11 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. The show should provide more details about when Slipknot will be coming to the game and how much all of the Slipknot items might cost. Smite has previously done crossovers with other properties, like Transformers, Stranger Things, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Smite's previous crossovers have come in the form of battle pass skins, but the Slipknot event has not been officially confirmed to be a battle pass. The current Smite battle pass is set to end May 17.