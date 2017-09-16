SMITE: Hand Of The Gods - Egyptian Starter Pack Codes Giveaway (PC)

We teamed up with Hi-Rez Studios to give away 10,000 codes for SMITE: Hand of the Gods Egyptian Starter Pack. This is an instant win and entry is open Worldwide.

Each code will unlock 3 cards. Here's what you get:

Cataclysm x1

Geb x1

Magma Slam x1

You can download the game for free here or on Steam, and enter below to get your code below:

Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics is a turn-based, one-vs-one strategy game set in the same mythological universe as the hit MOBA, SMITE. Players build decks of cards that spawn units onto a fully rendered battlefield using Unreal Engine 4. Each pantheon has its own unique leader ability and pantheon specific cards that can be combined with neutral cards to support a variety of playstyles. Hand of the Gods is currently in open beta on PC. Download and play for free at www.handofthegods.com