SMITE Black Knight Osiris Skin Code Giveaway (PC/PS4/Xbox)
We have 5,000 skin codes for Black Knight Osiris to give away
We've teamed up with Hi-Rez Studios to give away 5,000 skin codes for SMITE's Black Knight Osiris to redeem on PC/PS4/Xbox One. This is an instant-win and you will receive an email with the code within 24 hours.
This giveaway coincides with SMITE’s new action-packed RPG mode titled “Shadows Over Hercopolis". Players band together to traverse iconic locations from Norse mythology, confront legendary monsters, and get sweet loot.
