SMITE Black Knight Osiris Skin Code Giveaway (PC/PS4/Xbox)

We've teamed up with Hi-Rez Studios to give away 5,000 skin codes for ​SMITE's Black Knight Osiris to redeem on PC/PS4/Xbox One. This is an instant-win and you will receive an email with the code within 24 hours.

This giveaway coincides with ​SMITE’s​ ​new​ ​action-packed​ ​RPG​ ​mode titled “Shadows Over Hercopolis". Players band together to traverse iconic locations from Norse mythology, confront legendary monsters, and get sweet loot.

Receive your skin code below: