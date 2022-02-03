Smite Adds Hindu Deity Shiva To Its Godly Roster

Earlier this year, Hi-Rez Studios showed off Smite's new permanent Slash game mode, and teased the arrival of Shiva The Destroyer, a Warrior-class character from the Hindu Pantheon, coming to the game in Season 9.

Hi-Rez revealed Shiva in The Destroyer Update Show on Twitch, but players can catch up on Shiva's abilities and skins through the 9.2 update notes.

In Smite, Shiva closely follows traditional depictions of the Hindu God with his blue-ish skin, animal print robes, beaded necklace, and a snake wrapped around his neck. His weapon, inspired by Shiva's Trishula trident, deals damage through an attack called Emblazoned Sweep. This attack uses the Agni fire while reeling in enemies and drawing a firewall. Any enemy that passes through the firewall gets a Protection Reduction debuff.

Attached to the trident with a string of beads is Shiva's drum called Damaru. A wave of energy damages enemies when the drum shakes, but allies will get an Attack Speed buff. While Pillar of Dawn causes damage to enemies with each dash, Shiva's divine Tandava dance heals allies and restores Mana. Passively with Samsara, Shiva cycles through Bliss and Destruction states--states used in Emblazoned Sweep, Damaru's Tempo, and Pillar of Dawn--which reduces non-Ultimate ability cooldowns when switching between those states.

Shiva's first three alternate skins include a Standard Recolor called Supreme Protector Shiva, the Season Pass 2022 skin called Ascended Shiva, and Mastery skin Shiva Masteries.

Season 9 is now available in Smite, and Shiva is the first God introduced this season. There isn't a set release date yet, but players can expect Shiva's arrival in February 2022.