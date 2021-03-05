Smash Bros. Ultimate Has Bonus Spirits For Persona 5 Strikers, Ghosts 'N Goblins Players

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 11.0.0 update is now live, and it includes an extra bonus for certain players. Those who have save data for Persona 5 Strikers or Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection on their Switch will unlock a couple of bonus Spirits when they boot up Nintendo's mascot fighting game.

Persona 5 Strikers players will receive a Spirit of Sophia, while Ghosts 'n Goblins players will get a Spirit of Arthur. These Spirits will also appear in Smash Bros.' in-game shop and on the Spirit Board at a later date, so you'll still be able to get them even if you don't have save data for either game.

A new challenge awaits! If you have save data of Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection on your #NintendoSwitch, you can unlock a spirit of Arthur in #SmashBrosUltimate! pic.twitter.com/0T71NMASPc — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 5, 2021

Switch Online members can also grab a couple of free Spirits. Nintendo is giving away a free Spirit Set that unlocks one random Legend-class Support Spirit and one random Ace-class Primary Spirit. To claim the free set, you'll need to have an active, paid subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Smash Bros. Ultimate's aforementioned 11.0.0 update released on March 4 and introduced a new DLC fighter to the game: Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Like previous DLC characters, they arrive alongside a brand-new stage, a new Spirit Board, and a handful of new music tracks.

Additionally, the 11.0.0 update added four new Mii Fighter costumes. Each is available to purchase from the eShop for 75 cents. Finally, the update made a swathe of character balance changes and other adjustments; you can read the full patch notes on Nintendo's support website.