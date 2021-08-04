Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds New Mario Golf: Super Rush Spirits This Week

Nintendo is holding a new Spirit Board event in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this week. The event kicks off on August 5 at 11 PM PT (2 AM ET on August 6) and introduces new Spirits to the game based on the recently released Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Three new Spirits in total will debut during the Spirit Board event: Mario, Luigi, and Peach in their Mario Golf: Super Rush attire. All three Spirits will be appearing periodically on the Spirit Board throughout the event. On top of that, you'll receive extra gold for defeating them.

The three new Mario Golf: Super Rush Spirits

The Mario Golf Spirit Board event runs until 11 PM PT on August 10 (2 AM ET on August 11). If you happen to miss out on the event, you'll have another chance to find the new Mario Golf Spirits on the Spirit Board and in the game's shop at a later date.

In other Smash Bros. news, a free Spirits Set is still up for grabs for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This set unlocks one random Legend-class Primary Spirit and one random Ace-class Support Spirit in your game. You can claim the freebie either from the Nintendo Switch Online app on your system's home screen or through the Nintendo eShop.

Smash Bros. isn't the only Switch game holding a new event this week. Tetris 99's 23rd Maximus Cup also runs this weekend from August 6-9. If you amass at least 100 points during the event, you'll unlock a new in-game theme based on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.