Smash Bros. Dropped From Evo 2022

Evo organizers say they are "saddened" that Nintendo chose not to continue its partnership with the fighting game tournament.

By on

Comments

The organizers of the Evo tournament have announced that Super Smash Bros. will not be part of the upcoming Evo 2022 tournament in March because Nintendo apparently shut it down.

In a statement, Evo said, "Since 2007, we've seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at Evo's events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year."

Click To Unmute
  1. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer
  2. Playing The Vita 10 Years Late
  3. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (2.27.2022)
  4. 14 Biggest Game Releases for March 2022
  5. Firearms Expert Breaks Down The Minigun - Loadout Extended Chat
  6. Elden Ring - 25 Golden Seeds (We've found so far)
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Destiny 2 Guns
  8. PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN | Collaboration Teaser
  9. 8 Minutes Of Elden Ring Running On Steam Deck
  10. Elden Ring PS5 Saves Being Lost | GameSpot News
  11. Elden Ring Where To Go First | Beginners Guide
  12. Destiny 2 Witch Queen Where is Xur February 25, 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Every Character Reveal

It added: "In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community alongside them."

Even so, Evo 2022 is still going ahead, as a live, in-person event this year in Las Vegas. It's scheduled for March 8, starting at 5 PM PT. The full lineup of games is yet to be confirmed.

Sony announced in March 2021 that it was buying Evo, and Nintendo confirmed plans to work with Panda Global for its own Smash tournaments. Whether or not any of these moves played a role in the decision to drop Smash from Evo remains to be seen.

Most Anticipated Switch Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)