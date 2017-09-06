Smallest GTX 1080 Video Card Coming From Gigabyte

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 is one of more powerful video cards on the market today for PC gamers, but it's physically huge. However, Gigabyte (one of Nvidia's board partners) will release a miniature version of the high-end card that'll fit into smaller computer cases.

The Gigabyte GTX 1080 Mini-ITX measures about 6.7 inches in length, about 3.8 inches shorter than the standard models. You'll find many of the same features as the full-sized cards; it still takes an 8-pin connector and should be powered by at least a 500-watt power supply. There's 8 GB of GDDR5X video memory clocked at 10 GHz. It also doesn't skimp out on outputs; there are three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0b port, and one dual-link DVI-D port.

As for clock speeds, the GTX 1080 Mini-ITX in "Gaming Mode" runs the same speed as the reference card--1607 MHz base clock, and 1733 MHz boost clock. In OC mode, it'll run a 1632 MHz base and 1771 MHz boost.

One of the general concerns with compact versions of video cards is keeping temperatures down with a less robust cooling system; compromises need to be made to maintain the smaller form factor. Gigabyte says its custom cooling solution comprised of a single 90mm fan designed to increase airflow over regular fans and three composite copper heat pipes. It's similar to what's used in the company's other cards.

Gigabyte currently offers mini-ITX versions of the GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 video cards. Zotac also makes smaller versions of the GTX 1080 and 1070, but measure in a bit longer than Gigabyte's bite-size cards. There's currently no word on price and availability for GTX 1080 Mini-ITX.