Smaller-Scale Assassin's Creed Game Featuring Valhalla's Basim Coming 2022 Or 2023 - Report

What reportedly began as an expansion to Valhalla is becoming a standalone release, and it'll apparently take place in Baghdad.

By on

Comments

A new Assassin's Creed game focused on stealth is coming this year or next featuring the Assassin's Creed Valhalla character Basim, according to multiple new reports.

Bloomberg was first to report on the supposed existence of this game, which is reportedly codenamed Rift, crediting the information to development sources. The game will reportedly be set in Baghdad, at least in part. Eurogamer's own sources said this is a real project as well.

Click To Unmute
  1. Parents React to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  2. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - 12 Things You Didn't Know
  3. Lost Ark Developers React To Launch Issues | GameSpot News
  4. Nintendo Direct February 2022 Livestream
  5. The Wolf Among Us 2 | Behind-The-Scenes First Look Livestream
  6. Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness
  7. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Video Review
  8. Evil Dead: The Game - Pre-Order Trailer
  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Cinematic Trailer
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile - Deadly Game Draw
  11. PUBG NEW STATE MOBILE - Patch Notes (v0.9.24)
  12. The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories: Official Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review

According to Bloomberg's report, Ubisoft originally conceived of this rumored project as an expansion for Valhalla. However, it's now being prepared for release as a standalone game, the report said.

Rift, or whatever the game ends up being called if it is indeed real, will not feature the type of gigantic open worlds that the franchise is known for, according to the report. Instead, it will be smaller in scope and focus on stealth gameplay, the report said.

This new project, should it be real, is separate from Ubisoft's ambitious new project, Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is confirmed to be in development but doesn't have any concrete information yet.

A spokesperson for Ubisoft told Bloomberg that the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. GameSpot has followed up with Ubisoft in an attempt to get more details.

For more, check out what GameSpot's Jordan Ramee had to say about why Assassin's Creed should go smaller, not bigger, with its setting.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Assassin's Creed Infinity
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)