Smaller-Scale Assassin's Creed Game Featuring Valhalla's Basim Coming 2022 Or 2023 - Report

A new Assassin's Creed game focused on stealth is coming this year or next featuring the Assassin's Creed Valhalla character Basim, according to multiple new reports.

Bloomberg was first to report on the supposed existence of this game, which is reportedly codenamed Rift, crediting the information to development sources. The game will reportedly be set in Baghdad, at least in part. Eurogamer's own sources said this is a real project as well.

According to Bloomberg's report, Ubisoft originally conceived of this rumored project as an expansion for Valhalla. However, it's now being prepared for release as a standalone game, the report said.

Rift, or whatever the game ends up being called if it is indeed real, will not feature the type of gigantic open worlds that the franchise is known for, according to the report. Instead, it will be smaller in scope and focus on stealth gameplay, the report said.

This new project, should it be real, is separate from Ubisoft's ambitious new project, Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is confirmed to be in development but doesn't have any concrete information yet.

A spokesperson for Ubisoft told Bloomberg that the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. GameSpot has followed up with Ubisoft in an attempt to get more details.

For more, check out what GameSpot's Jordan Ramee had to say about why Assassin's Creed should go smaller, not bigger, with its setting.