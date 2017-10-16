Slick New Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Limited-Edition Systems Revealed

With Star Wars Battlefront II launching next month, Sony has announced several new PS4 models themed around the game for North America and Europe. Each region gets multiple new new options, although for North Americans, only one of them actually sports a unique design.

As seen in the trailer and images below, the simply titled Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 Pro bundle features a black 1 TB system with Star Wars written on the front in white and some emblems on the top. These include the signature icons for the Galactic Empire and the Resistance in either corner in off-white, but featured in red in the middle is that of the Inferno Squad. This is the group you play as a member of in Battlefront II's single-player campaign.

This bundle comes with a matching black controller that again features the Empire and Resistance emblems on either side, as well as repeated versions of the Star Wars logo on the touchpad. Also included is a physical copy of Battlefront II's Deluxe Edition; this provides three days of early access and some in-game upgrade packs. It launches on November 14 in North America and Europe, three days before the game itself. European pricing was not shared, but in North America, it runs for $450 USD / $550 CAD.

Star Wars fans seeking a standard PS4 also have a new option. In Europe, this takes the form of a gray system that otherwise features the same design as the Pro unit. Despite the difference in base color, it comes with the same black controller as the Pro bundle and a Deluxe Edition of the game. Additionally, standard black versions of the PS4 Pro and PS4 will be bundled with the base edition of the game.

In North America, Sony will sell a standard black PS4 bundle with a standard edition copy of the game. This launches for $300 USD / $380 CAD on November 17, the same day as Battlefront II.

There's been some controversy recently about potential problems with Battlefront II's microtransactions and how they could disrupt multiplayer's competitive balance. EA and developer DICE have tried to reassure fans that Battlefront II crates won't wreck the game, though it remains to be seen how things will play out following the recent beta.