Skyrim's Iconic City Of Whiterun Is Now Playable In Halo Infinite

At this point it's a bit of a running gag that Skyrim is playable on just about every gaming platform imaginable, and now even Halo Infinite can be added to that list. One of Skyrim's most iconic locations, the city of Whiterun, is now a Spartan battleground thanks to Halo Infinite's Forge creation suite.

As shared by Rebs Gaming on Twitter, a painstakingly detailed recreation of Whiterun has been made by user Bullet2thehead9 for other players to download and play custom games on. The map supports most Halo Infinite gametypes, but does not currently feature bot support. Bullet2thehead9 has also recreated the village of Riverwood using Forge, just in case Whiterun wasn't enough.

Skyrim’s Whiterun city has been created in Halo Infinite Forge by Bullet2thehead9! If you want to check out this beautiful remake, here’s the download link: https://t.co/DFCVqyhOj2#Halo #HaloInfiniteForge pic.twitter.com/6QZsB6q362 — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) January 4, 2023

Anyone who has played Bethesda's iconic RPG will remember Whiterun as the first major city the game's main story points players towards. Though it doesn't look to include many building interiors for players to do battle in, the town itself is spot-on, and features all of the iconic aspects of Whiterun that players are likely to remember. There's even a massive stone statue that, despite clearly using a sci-fi Spartan super soldier as a starting point, manages to come extremely close to looking like Skyrim's god Talos.

Halo Infinite players have been having a blast with Forge ever since its release back in November 2022 alongside the game's free Winter Update, when the creation suite arrived in beta form. Players wasted no time getting creative, and have made everything ranging from recreations of classic Halo maps like Blood Gulch to an extremely accurate depiction of Waffle House.

Developer 343 Industries, meanwhile, is hard at work on Halo Infinite Season 3, which will introduce new maps for both Arena and Big Team Battle, a new weapon in the Bandit DMR, the new Shroud Screen equipment, another 100-tier battle pass, and more. Season 3 is slated to begin on March 7.