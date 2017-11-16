Skyrim For Switch Supports Video Capture, And Why That's Noteworthy

A big new update for the Nintendo Switch recently added the ability to record and save videos of your gameplay. It's a pretty neat feature, and though it's been available on competing systems for a long time already, it's cool to see it come to the Switch. However, only a small number of titles supported the feature when it arrived, and they were all Nintendo games. Now, the first third-party game to support this feature has been revealed.

Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the first non-Nintendo game to offer video-capture support. Vooks discovered this feature is added after downloading the day-one update. Skyrim launches for Switch on November 17, so everyone will get to try it soon. We tested this feature and found that we were able to capture up to 30 seconds of video.

There are now a handful of games that support the feature: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Arms, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2.

GameSpot's Skyrim Switch review scored the game an 8/10. "The original version of Skyrim is still an immense, engrossing RPG, and the quality, number, and variety of its quests makes it as easy to become lost in its world as ever," reviewer Kallie Plagge said. "With the addition of Zelda-themed gear that's actually useful--and the fact that you can play anywhere--the Switch version of Skyrim is a great excuse to revisit a much-loved RPG."

Skyrim's Zelda-themed gear includes the Master Sword, the Hylian Shield, and Link's Champion's Tunic, which you can unlock with supported Zelda Amiibo.

Skyrim is just one of many new Switch releases this week. Others include L.A. Noire, Batman: The Telltale Series, Rime, and Rocket League. For more, here is a roundup of all the new Switch releases this week.