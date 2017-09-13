Skyrim For Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

A Nintendo Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was one of the big surprises of last year's system reveal event, but until now we only had a vague idea of when to expect it. As part of today's lengthy Nintendo Direct, however, we got a hard release date.

Skyrim is due out for Switch on November 17 in both North America and Europe, Nintendo has revealed. That's almost six years to the day after its original release on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360; it arrived for those consoles back on November 11, 2011. This Switch version comes with the base game and its three expansions: Dragonborn, Dawnguard, and Hearthfire.

Besides that, Skyrim on Switch includes some unique features. It can be played with motion controls, allowing you to swing weapons, pick locks, or aim your bow with the Joy-Cons. Additionally, it includes exclusive Zelda-themed armor and weapons, which we've seen before. These are unlocked by scanning compatible Amiibo figures, though the presentation revealed you may be able to find the rare items through adventuring in the world as well.

