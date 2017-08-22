Skyrim, Fallout 4, And Doom VR Editions Dated

At E3 2017, Bethesda showed off the VR versions of three of its biggest games. Fallout 4, Skyrim, and Doom will all be playable in virtual reality, and today Bethesda announced when players will be able to try them out.

Skyrim VR comes first, launching on November 17 for PSVR; an HTC Vive version is coming next year. Doom VR, meanwhile, will be available on both Vive and PSVR on December 1. Finally, Fallout 4 VR will only be playable on Vive.

The three games are almost identical in VR to their original releases, although they'll feature tweaked movement to better work with motion controls. This includes different movement options, such as teleportation instead of walking.

The release dates were announced ahead of Bethesda's annual QuakeCon conference, where it usually shares a few big announcements. This year's convention takes places from August 24-27. Keep an eye on GameSpot for all the news from QuakeCon 2017.