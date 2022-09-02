Skyrim Anniversary Edition May Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Last August, Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim would be remastered for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. But it appears that Skyrim may be coming to the Nintendo Switch too.

Thanks to VGC, we now know Skyrim was rated in Taiwan earlier this year and is now classified in Europe. The report claims that PEGI has also rated the game, which is currently listed to release on August 31, 2022. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, this suggests that the Anniversary Edition for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be could to the Nintendo Switch.

Players who purchase the anniversary edition will receive an upgraded version of the base game and the following downloadable content: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. In addition to an upgraded version of the game, players will receive new content from the in-game Creation Club, including bosses, dungeons, quests, weapons, and spells.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was first released in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Since then, it's been rereleased several times and has spanned three console generations.