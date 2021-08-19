Skyrim Anniversary Edition Adds Fishing, PS5/Xbox Series X|S Upgrades On The Way

If you didn't think it was possible, developer Bethesda Game Studios is re-releasing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and it's even introducing a new piece of content. This 10th Anniversary Edition of the game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

10 years of content isn't all that's in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition. There is also a brand-new mechanic that's been added to the open-world action-RPG: fishing. Yes, fishing will be included as a free mini-game when Skyrim's 10th Anniversary Edition drops on November 11.

The 10th Anniversary Edition of the game comes with other new features, but Bethesda didn't outline these during the latest QuakeCon virtual event. One thing Bethesda noted, however, was the the Skyrim's 10th Anniversary Edition will include some new conte from the Creation Club.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition owners on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will get access to a free next-gen enhanced version on the same day. Everyone else who has the Special Edition of Skyrim can purchase the Anniversary Edition upgrade for a currently undisclosed amount.

This new edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim also marks the 10th version of its release, making it one of the most ported games currently on the market.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition drops on November 11.

In other Skyrim news, bits of the behind-the-scenes of development is starting to trickle out, like how the opening sequence was ruined by a pesky bug (literally) and why foxes have been accidentally leading players to treasure.