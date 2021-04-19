Sky: Children Of The Light Will Launch On Switch In June

The Nintendo Switch will be the first console to get Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light, a collaborative multiplayer game that launched on iOS in 2019 and Android in 2020. The studio has confirmed that the game will launch on Switch in June, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to delay the port.

Sky shares a lot of the same structure and design philosophy as the studio's earlier game Journey, expanding on its unique multiplayer and co-operative aspects. The game rewards players for helping others by leading them through difficult sections, helping with puzzle-solving, or showing new players to secret areas.

It's good news then for potential Switch players that the game will support crossplay with the established player communities on iOS and Android, who will be able to lend a helping hand when the Switch version launches in June.

Just like its mobile iterations, Sky: Children Of The Light will be free-to-start on the Switch. The game is monetized through a season pass that rewards extra cosmetics and bonuses each season, as well as through purchasable packs of "candles" that are used to unlock cosmetics and gestures--though these items can also be unlocked through regular gameplay.

Sky is currently on its ninth season, the Season of Assembly. While seasonal events are no longer available after the season ends, new players can pick up the limited-edition cosmetics from seasons they missed from Traveling Spirits, who arrive in the game every two weeks.