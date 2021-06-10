Sky: Children Of The Light Coming To Switch June 29

Sky: Children Of The Light is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 29. Thatgamecompany's Jenova Chen announced the release date as part of the Summer Game Fest kickoff event. The release will soon be followed by a limited time event based on the literary character The Little Prince (aka Le Petit Prince) on July 6.

Sky: Children Of The Light is the spiritual successor to Thatgamecompany's Flower and Journey. It originally came out in summer 2019, but this is the first version of the game for a traditional game console. Sky features social gaming elements and encourages players to interact with both strangers and friends alike.

Thank you for your patience! #thatskygame will release for the Nintendo Switch on June 29 or June 30, depending on where you live.

⏰ Use the chart below to find your region's release time. pic.twitter.com/deTVa4cEoG — Sky: Children of the Light (@thatskygame) June 10, 2021

Season of the Little Prince will be the 10th seasonal event in Sky since the game's release. However, to experience all of Season of the Little Prince, players must purchase a DLC pass known as the Adventure Pass in order to get all of the cosmetic items offered by the event.