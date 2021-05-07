Skullgirls 2nd Encore is getting a new DLC character, developer Hidden Variable and publisher Autumn Games announced. Her name is Umbrella and she is part of the game's Season 1 Pass DLC. She is planned to be released sometime in 2021 and will also be available in the Mobile version.

Hidden Variable says that Umbrella is still in early development, but the developer wanted to share some details about her playstyle. Umbrella has a living weapon named Hungern that she utilizes with most of her attacks. Hungern has an interesting mechanic where he gets hungrier and hungrier as the match progresses or after performing certain actions. His hunger level fluctuates and will affect his attacks.

Hungern has three states: Starving, Overstuffed, and Ravenous. When he is Starving, Umbrella's normal attacks are slower, but attacks that devour opponents become stronger. The Overstuffed state provides bonus effects to attacks that have him spitting up something from his stomach. Being balanced between those two makes Hungern enter the Ravenous state. This means that he is hungry and powerful, but isn't Starving just yet. Players that can maintain this state will be rewarded. It looks like Umbrella's gameplay direction requires some micro-management.

Right now, Season 1 Pass owners can play a rough version of Umbrella for about 2 months while she's still in early development. In Q3 2021, Umbrella will be mostly complete with full finished animations, with Hidden Variable continuing to fine-tune her mechanics. Umbrella is set to fully release into Skullgirls 2nd Encore during Q4 and will come with her own full story mode.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is available right now for PlayStation 4, Vita, PC, and Nintendo Switch.