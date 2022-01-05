Skull & Bones Co-Director, A 15-Year Ubisoft Veteran, Leaves The Company

Ubisoft veteran Antoine Henry, who worked at the French gaming giant for 15 years and most recently was the associate game director of Skull & Bones, has left the company. Henry announced on LinkedIn (via VGC) that he has left Ubisoft and is preparing for "new exciting adventures very soon."

"I'm thankful for the people I've met and what they brought me professionally and personally. Hopefully I was able to give back a little bit," Henry said. The developer did not reveal his next professional move.

According to his LinkedIn page, Henry got his start at Ubisoft in 2007 when he worked on Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 for the Wii. Henry worked on a handful of other Rabbids games before shifting to the Just Dance series. His resume also reveals that he worked on multiple canceled games.

Henry relocated to Singapore to work on Skull & Bones in 2014, first as a lead game designer. At Ubisoft Singapore, Henry also contributed to Assassin's Creed Valhalla as part of Ubisoft's multi-studio development approach. In 2021, Henry became an associate game director on Skull & Bones and helped with the multiplayer and social elements of the game, while he also contributed to the "live strategy" and core gameplay loop.

Skull & Bones has been in development for many years, and it has undergone some changes. In 2020, Ubisoft confirmed it was shifting the game to a "new vision" after a report claimed the project had been rebooted. In May 2021, Ubisoft formally delayed Skull & Bones to its fiscal year 2022-2023, which runs April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023.

Skull & Bones is progressing well, Ubisoft management said in a news briefing, adding that it has faith in the creative direction of the title. The additional development time will allow the studio the time it needs to realize its vision, management said.

"Many of you have been wondering why we've had to postpone our launch. The answer is that we simply needed more time," creative director Elisabeth Pellen said previously about the earlier delay. "We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges."

There is also a Skull & Bones TV show on the way. On whether the game's new delay will affect the TV show, Ubisoft told GameSpot, "The Skull & Bones TV series has no impact on the development of the game--and vice versa."