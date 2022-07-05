Skull And Bones Gameplay Reveal Coming This Thursday, Bigger Ubisoft Forward Event Scheduled For September

Ubisoft has announced two more presentations for the year, which will begin with a Skull And Bones showcase on July 7 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and a Ubisoft Forward event in September.

For the Skull And Bones spotlight, Ubisoft explained on its blog that it will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming open-world multiplayer pirate game on its YouTube or Twitch. Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Skull And Bones since it was first announced at E3 2017 and underwent numerous changes over the years. In April, a lengthy gameplay video emerged from a Skull And Bones technical test and the game has recently been rated by the ESRB, with one leaker claiming that it'll be released in November.

For the September 10 event that kicks off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, Ubisoft says that fans can expect multiple game announcements. The company didn't reveal more than that, but several of its in-development games are already public knowledge. The latest Nintendo Direct revealed more details on the next Mario + Rabbids game, a Splinter Cell remake is in the works, and it's possible that the constantly delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake could also make an appearance.

Then there are Ubisoft's other big franchises, such as Far Cry, Just Dance, and its Avatar tie-in game. After these Ubisoft Forward events there's also an Assassin's Creed spotlight to look forward to later in September.

A celebration of the 15th anniversary of the franchise, it could shed more light on the live service Assassin's Creed Infinity (codename) project and the rumored smaller-scale Assassin's Creed Valhalla spin-off.