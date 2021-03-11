Skater XL Adds Iconic San Francisco Map, Embarcadero

The skateboarding game Skater XL gets a big update today, March 11, with the introduction of the new Embarcadero Plaza map. For those unfamiliar, the Embarcadero is the famous waterfront plaza in San Francisco that is popular with skateboarders.

"When it comes to landmarks in skateboard history, you'd be hard pressed to find more hallowed ground than San Francisco's Embarcadero Plaza during the 1990's era," developer Easy Day Studios said in a post on the PlayStation Blog. "Every day, SF locals and skaters from across the globe would come to EMB to write new pages in the book of skate history daily on the red bricks, stairs, blocks, ledges to the infamous 'Gonz' Gap."

The Gonz Gap is named after skateboarding icon Mark "Gonz" Gonzalez, who is believed to be the first to ollie the gap and give it its name. You can find the gap above the "wave" wall on the map.

You can find the new map through Skater XL's mod browser. Additionally, Easy Day has introduced some new FTC gear for players to unlock via the mod browser on all platforms as an homage to San Francisco.

Although the initial announcement of the Embarcadero DLC was made on the PlayStation Blog, the DLC is also coming to Xbox and PC.